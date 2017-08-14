Church is 205

Heavens, what a cracking regatta
Thunderstorms failed to put off competitors at ... [more]
Monday, 14 August 2017
WATLINGTON Methodist Church has celebrated its 205th anniversary.
The Shirburn Street church marked the occasion by holding a short communion service at a member’s home followed by tea.
14 August 2017
More News:
Villagers take top three spots in garden competition
GARDENERS from Charvil took the honours in a ... [more]
Wargrave & Shiplake regatta swim 2017 results
MORE than 120 swimmers took part in the regatta’s ... [more]
POLL: Have your say