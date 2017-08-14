Charity tea

Heavens, what a cracking regatta
Thunderstorms failed to put off competitors at ... [more]
Monday, 14 August 2017
AN afternoon tea at Watlington library raised £370 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
The charity’s next event will be a coffee morning and craft fair at the Watlington Club on Saturday, September 30 from 9.30am to 12.30pm.
Donations of cakes would be appreciated.
14 August 2017
