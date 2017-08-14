Harvest dance

Heavens, what a cracking regatta
Thunderstorms failed to put off competitors at ... [more]
Monday, 14 August 2017
A HARVEST barn dance will be held at St Leonard’s Church in Watlington on September 22, starting at 7pm.
Tickets cost £10 for adults, £5 for children and £25 for a family. They are on sale at the Watlington High Street drop-in centre or visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/
stleonardschurch
All proceeds wll go to the church.
14 August 2017
More News:
Villagers take top three spots in garden competition
GARDENERS from Charvil took the honours in a ... [more]
Wargrave & Shiplake regatta swim 2017 results
MORE than 120 swimmers took part in the regatta’s ... [more]
POLL: Have your say