New rector appointed

WATLINGTON has a new rector.

Rev Daniel Thompson will take up the post on September 5 after moving to the area with his wife Jo and daughter Matilda.

He has previously served as an assistant curate in the parish of St Mary’s in Hadleigh, Suffolk.

He replaces Rev Christopher Evans, who retired in November after serving the parishes of Watlington, Pyrton and Shirburn for 30 years and Swyncombe and Britwell Salome for 19.

He and his wife Jane, who have six children and four grandchildren, have moved to Wallingford.