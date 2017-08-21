Monday, 21 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Wild roadshow

THE Animal Agents tour be at Watlington library next Friday (August 25) at 11am.

The Interactive Science Oxford Show is suitable for children aged six and upwards, who can explore why and how wild creatures hide, hunt and defend themselves.

Spaces are free but limited. Call the library on (01491) 612241.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33