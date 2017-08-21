Festival help

Monday, 21 August 2017

ORGANISERS of next year’s Beacon Festival are appealing for volunteers.

The roles range from helping out over the festival weekend of June 15 and 16 to giving up a couple of hours a month to help plan the event at Watlington Hill Farm. Email info@beaconfestival.net

