Children at Watlington Primary School made dens to raise money for Save the Children.

They were supporting the charity’s den day by learning how it helps youngsters in need.

Each pupil paid 50p to be able to bring in an item from home to help build their dens, including cardboard boxes, blankets, clothes pegs and string.

Teacher Sarah Stewart said: “They used their creativity, resourcefulness and teamwork skills. They persevered, modified and adapted their dens throughout the process. It was great to see the whole school engaged in such a worthwhile event.”