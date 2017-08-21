Monday, 21 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Creative

Creative

Children at Watlington Primary School made dens to raise money for Save the Children.

They were supporting the charity’s den day by learning how it helps  youngsters in need.

Each pupil paid 50p to be able to bring in an item from home to help build their dens, including cardboard boxes, blankets, clothes pegs and string.

Teacher Sarah Stewart said: “They used their creativity, resourcefulness and teamwork skills. They persevered, modified and adapted their dens throughout the process. It was great to see the whole school engaged in such a worthwhile event.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33