Monday, 21 August 2017

Walk to lunch

WATLINGTON Environment Group will host a ramble and pub lunch in and around Stadhampton next Saturday (August 26).

The walk is about four miles with a number of stiles, beginning at 10.30am. Walkers should meet at the Coach and Horses in Chiselhampton where lunch will be taken at the end. 

