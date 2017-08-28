Monday, 28 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Paddock earmarked for homes

PLANS for two new houses on a paddock in Watlington have been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council.

Everport Developments wants to build on the grass rectangle between 46 and 60 Hill Road, which is one of the remaining undeveloped gaps in the ribbon of development along the street.

The four-bedroom detached houses would be on the northern half of the paddock and would be served by the existing field access in the north-west corner of the Hill Road frontage.

The company says: “Each plot would be approximately 25m wide and thereby consistent with the existing plots in this part of Hill Road.

“Both dwellings would be provided with extensive rear gardens of approximately 32m in length with an overall area in excess of 800sq m.

“The land further to the rear would be planted as a wildflower meadow and would also incorporate a range of new native hedge and tree planting that would both enhance the landscape quality of the site as well as providing new habitat for local fauna.

“The proposal would result in well-designed additions to the local-built environment that would be in keeping with the pattern of development in the area.”

The council will make a decision by September 15.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33