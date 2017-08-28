Vehicle alert

Monday, 28 August 2017

POLICE are warning the public to be on the lookout for a silver Subaru Legacy.

They say the vehicle was spotted at the scene of a crime in Watlington at the weekend but have not given any further details.

The car’s registration ends in PFE and it has a loud sports exhaust.

If you see it, call 101 with details of its location and direction of travel.

