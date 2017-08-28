Vehicle alert

Car dealer vows to fight despite homes approval
Monday, 28 August 2017
POLICE are warning the public to be on the lookout for a silver Subaru Legacy.
They say the vehicle was spotted at the scene of a crime in Watlington at the weekend but have not given any further details.
The car’s registration ends in PFE and it has a loud sports exhaust.
If you see it, call 101 with details of its location and direction of travel.
