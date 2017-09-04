Monday, 04 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hoard lecture

THE metal detectorist who discovered the £1.35million Watlington Hoard is to give a second lecture in the town.

Items from the treasure found in a field by James Mather in October 2015 will be on display at Watlington library on Saturday, September 23 from 2pm to 4pm.

Mr Mather was already scheduled to give a lecture at the town hall from 1.30pm to 2.30pm on that day and has now agreed to give a second one from 3.30pm to 4.30pm for those who missed out on tickets.

For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/king-alfreds-coins-the-inside-story-of-the-watlington-hoard-lecture-2-tickets-37075318275

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33