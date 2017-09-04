THE metal detectorist who discovered the £1.35million Watlington Hoard is to give a second lecture in the town.

Items from the treasure found in a field by James Mather in October 2015 will be on display at Watlington library on Saturday, September 23 from 2pm to 4pm.

Mr Mather was already scheduled to give a lecture at the town hall from 1.30pm to 2.30pm on that day and has now agreed to give a second one from 3.30pm to 4.30pm for those who missed out on tickets.

For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/king-alfreds-coins-the-inside-story-of-the-watlington-hoard-lecture-2-tickets-37075318275