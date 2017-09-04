Monday, 04 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Church wins

PLANS to redevelop Watlington parish church can go ahead after a planning inspector granted an appeal.

St Leonard’s Church in Pyrton Lane applied to demolish the hall next door and build a five-bedroom house and a new rectory in its place.

The church appealed after South Oxfordshire District Council refused the plans.

Inspector David Murray said the removal of the hall and its replacement by houses of an appropriate design would be a positive enhancement of the conservation area when seen as a whole.

He noted that the intention was to make the church “a vital cultural and community resource as well as a centre of worship”.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33