Monday, 25 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Return of treasure

PARTS of a £1.35 million treasure trove found near Watlington will return to the town tomorrow (Saturday).

Metal detectorist James Mather uncovered the ingots, bracelets and coins in a field in October 2015.

The hoard, from the time of King Alfred, is probably the most important Viking discovery made in Oxfordshire and was acquired by the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford following a fund-
raising campaign.

Selected items will be on display at Watlington library from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Visitors will be able to talk to experts about the find and handle objects.

There will be craft activities for children and an opportunity to meet “Anglo-Saxons and Vikings” in the Paddock from 11.30am.

Mr Mather and Dr John Naylor, the Portable Antiquities Scheme’s national finds advisor for post-Roman coinage, will give two lectures at the town hall during the afternoon.

Tickets for the second talk are still available and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.
co.uk/e/king-alfreds-coins-the-inside-story-of-the-watlington-hoard-lecture-2-tickets-37075318275

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33