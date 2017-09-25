Return of treasure

PARTS of a £1.35 million treasure trove found near Watlington will return to the town tomorrow (Saturday).

Metal detectorist James Mather uncovered the ingots, bracelets and coins in a field in October 2015.

The hoard, from the time of King Alfred, is probably the most important Viking discovery made in Oxfordshire and was acquired by the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford following a fund-

raising campaign.

Selected items will be on display at Watlington library from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Visitors will be able to talk to experts about the find and handle objects.

There will be craft activities for children and an opportunity to meet “Anglo-Saxons and Vikings” in the Paddock from 11.30am.

Mr Mather and Dr John Naylor, the Portable Antiquities Scheme’s national finds advisor for post-Roman coinage, will give two lectures at the town hall during the afternoon.

Tickets for the second talk are still available and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.

co.uk/e/king-alfreds-coins-the-inside-story-of-the-watlington-hoard-lecture-2-tickets-37075318275