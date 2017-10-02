No payment

WATLINGTON’S parish councillors have agreed not to pay themselves an allowance.

Vice-chairman Matt Reid said: “One of the reasons we became parish councillors is we’re doing this for the good of the community and it wouldn’t be right to accept remuneration.

“Obviously, if you were going up to the north of the country for some reason that would be paid, but for turning up tonight you wouldn’t be paid.”

Members voted unanimously in favour of the move at its last meeting. It will be reviewed every four years with the new term of the council.