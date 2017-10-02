Monday, 02 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Coffee meet

A COFFEE morning and craft fair in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support will be held tomorrow (Saturday) from 9.30am until 12.30pm at the Watlington Club in High Street.

The event will be supporting the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning fund-raiser.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33