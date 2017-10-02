Monday, 02 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Wisley talk

JOHN Negus will present “Wisley Through the Seasons” to Watlington Gardening Club on Wednesday.

The horticulturalist and broadcaster, who was trained at the Royal Horticultural Society garden, will speak at 7.45pm in the town hall and there will be coffee and biscuits afterwards. Tickets for guests cost £2.50.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33