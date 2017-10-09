Workshops on offer at school's art show

WATLINGTON Primary School’s 28th art show will exhibit work by local artists Richard Bull and Simon Tarrant as well as a rare print by celebrated artist Beryl Cook.

The school will be transformed into a gallery from 10am until 5pm tomorrow (Saturday) and 11am until 3pm on Sunday.

Mr Bull has been prolific in the music industry with his work adorning the covers of a number of top 10 singles and albums, while Mr Tarrant takes his inspiration from the natural world and his paintings have been exhibited at the Royal Academy of Arts, Royal College of Art and the Saatchi Gallery.

The original Beryl Cook painting being exhibited, Nude on Leopard Skin, is a rare, signed limited edition silk screen print and will be on show and available to buy throughout the weekend.

Other artists showing their work will include Harriet Riddell, who focuses on stitching portraits, using a bicycle to power her sewing machine.

There will also be art workshops including sessions using reclaimed wood and other natural materials, as well as clay.

A percentage of all sales will go towards PTA funds.

All artworks will be available to buy and a full list of workshops can be found at www.facebook.com/

WatlingtonArt