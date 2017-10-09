Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
HENLEY won its sixth consecutive gold award at ... [more]
Monday, 09 October 2017
WATLINGTON Voluntary Drivers is appealing for more helpers.
Its volunteers drive people to hospitals, doctors’ surgeries, dentists, opticians and the town’s lunch club. Drivers are paid a mileage charge.
Anyone who can help should call 07765 154120.
09 October 2017
