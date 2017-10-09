Coffee and craft for #WorldsBiggestCoffeeMorning in Watlington

A COFFEE morning and craft fair in Watlington raised £675/

Members of the Macmillan Chilterns group held the fund-raiser in the Watlington Club on Saturday morning.

They sold cakes that they had made together with members of Watlington Women’s Institute and residents while more cakes were donated by the Handmade Cake Company, of Maidenhead.

There were also stalls selling jewellery, cards, jams and chutneys and aromatherapy products from Neal’s Yard while members of the Chalgrove Flower Club sold plants.

Vicki and Steve Wood, who run The Social, which is based at the Watlington Club, made coffee for the event and washed up.

Stephanie Craddock, who chairs the group, said: “We all know somebody who has lost someone to cancer.

“Macmillan does such wonderful work and it needs money.”

Andrea Pritchard, the charity’s fund-raising manager for Oxfordshire, said: “The committee cares so deeply and comes up with these wonderful events. I absolutely love them.

“The charity isn’t funded by the Government so everything we receive is via fund-raising.

“Thank you to all our supporters for supporting the coffee morning and the people who came and donated.”

If you would like to volunteer for Macmillan, call Mrs Pritchard on 07976 424127 or email apritchard@macmillan.org.uk