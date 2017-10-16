Talks stall handover

THE transfer of a vacant property in Watlington to the parish council is being held up by negotiations.

The council wants to take charge of the building in High Street and find a use that will benefit the community.

The property, which is next to the library, is owned by the Charlotte Coxe Trust but has been empty for more than 30 years. It is maintained by Oxfordshire County Council.

Parish council vice-chairman Matt Reid said the two councils were trying to sort out “legal wrangles” and urged the parish to state what it was willing to pay.

Chairman Ian Hill said the Friends of Watlington Library were frustrated by the “glacial” progress.

The property was left in trust by Charlotte Coxe for the town’s benefit in 1949.