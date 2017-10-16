Watlington neighbourhood plan referendum post-poned

A REFERENDUM on Watlington’s neighbourhood plan has been postponed until early next year.

The document was originally going to be put to the vote in December but it has undergone a “health check” by retired planning inspector Edward Cousins and minor changes have been made on his advice.

The plan names three sites for up to 260 homes to the north and west of the town.

One is between the B4009 Britwell Road and B480 Cuxham Road and could take 140 homes with a small amount of employment space. Another is off Pyrton Lane, which could accommodate 60 dwellings and could also provide space for Watlington Primary School or Icknield Community College to expand. The third is off Cuxham Road and Willow Close and could take between 38 and 60 homes.