Fair relocates

Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger
PARISH councillors have again objected to plans ... [more]
Monday, 23 October 2017
WATLINGTON Hospital Charitable Trust’s annual Christmas Fair is moving to Milton.
The fund-raiser for the Watlington and District Nursing Home will now be held at the Oxfordshire Golf Club on November 16 rather than Benson parish hall, where it normally takes place.
23 October 2017
Residents and visitors urged to keep village tidy after tidy-up
RESIDENTS and visitors to Goring have been urged ... [more]
