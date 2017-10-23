WATLINGTON Christmas fair will be held on December 2 from 10am to 2pm.

The traditional Father Christmas procession will begin at 10.30am.

Other attractions will include an indoor craft fair, Christmas stalls, a food fair, raffle, tombola, games, pony rides, competitions and a barbecue run by Calnan Brothers butchers.

There will also be music and entertainment and Father Christmas will be in his grotto.