Monday, 23 October 2017
WATLINGTON Christmas fair will be held on December 2 from 10am to 2pm.
The traditional Father Christmas procession will begin at 10.30am.
Other attractions will include an indoor craft fair, Christmas stalls, a food fair, raffle, tombola, games, pony rides, competitions and a barbecue run by Calnan Brothers butchers.
There will also be music and entertainment and Father Christmas will be in his grotto.
