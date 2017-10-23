Monday, 23 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Christmas fair

WATLINGTON Christmas fair will be held on December 2 from 10am to 2pm.

The traditional Father Christmas procession will begin at 10.30am.

Other attractions will include an indoor craft fair, Christmas stalls, a food fair, raffle, tombola, games, pony rides, competitions and a barbecue run by Calnan Brothers butchers.

There will also be music and entertainment and Father Christmas will be in his grotto.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33