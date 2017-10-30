Smaller tax rise promise

DEBBIE McGEE had never heard of her future ... [more]
Monday, 30 October 2017
WATLINGTON parish council wants to avoid another large increase in its share of council tax next year.
Tony Williamson, who chairs the finance committee, told a council meeting that he wanted to stick with the present budget and maintain services.
The council increased its precept by almost 14 per cent from April 1 following a 15 per cent rise the previous year. This means the owner of a typical band D property now pays £105.37 annually for local services.
The council said the increase would help protect services when Oxfordshire County Council and South Oxfordshire District Council were making cuts.
30 October 2017
