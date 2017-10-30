Monday, 30 October 2017

Smaller tax rise promise

WATLINGTON parish council wants to avoid another large increase in its share of council tax next year.

Tony Williamson, who chairs the finance committee, told a council meeting that he wanted to stick with the present budget and maintain services.

 The council increased its precept by almost 14 per cent from April 1  following a 15 per cent rise the previous year. This means the owner of a typical band D property now pays £105.37 annually for local services.

The council said the increase would help protect services when Oxfordshire County Council and South Oxfordshire District Council were making cuts.

