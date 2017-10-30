Magic slime

DEBBIE McGEE had never heard of her future ... [more]
Monday, 30 October 2017
PROFESSOR Mark Fricker will give a talk called “The magic of slime moulds” at a meeting of the Watlington Environment Group at the town hall today (Friday) at 8pm.
Prof Fricker works at Oxford University’s department of plant sciences.
Admission is £2.50 (free to members).
30 October 2017
More News:
