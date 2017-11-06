Monday, 06 November 2017

Library show

THE Watlington Players will perform Anything Goes at the town hall on November 17 and 18 (7.30pm for 8pm).

The production is in aid of the Friends of Watlington Library. Tickets cost £8 and are available from the library or K is for Kitchen or call (01491) 612241.

