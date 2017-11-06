Monday, 06 November 2017

Nuts banned

PRODUCTS containing nuts have been banned at Watlington Primary School.

Headteacher Jonathan Gale has told parents that the ban is necessary because some pupils at the Love Lane school have nut allergies.

He said: “If we do find any such items in lunch boxes, they will be confiscated and returned to parents at the end of the day.”

