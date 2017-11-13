Monday, 13 November 2017

Literary trees

FATHER Christmas will switch on the lights at the ninth annual Watlington Christmas tree festival on December 9 at 3pm.

“Poetry and prose” is the theme of this year’s festival, which will run from 2pm to 5pm daily until December 23.

Forty tree entries are being decorated by families, schools, shops and community groups.

