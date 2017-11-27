Festival quiz

A QUIZ night will be held at the Chequers pub in Love Lane, Watlington, on Sunday from 8pm in aid of the town’s Christmas tree festival. It will be hosted by the Friends of St Leonard’s Church, where the festival will take place from 2pm to 5pm daily from December 9 to 23.

At 3pm on the first day there will be a special switch-on of the tree lights by Father Christmas.

The theme of this year’s festival is “Poetry and prose”.