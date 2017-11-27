Monday, 27 November 2017

Parking plea

WATLINGTON Primary School has asked parents not to park at Icknield Community College next door.

The school says a number of parents use the small car park at the back of the college when dropping off and collecting their children.

This is causing problems for staff at the secondary school when they try to park.

