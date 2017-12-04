Monday, 04 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Old folks party

ICKNIELD Community College in Watlington will hold its annual senior citizens’ Christmas party on December 18 from 4pm to 5.30pm.

If you know somebody who would like to attend, please call the college so their name can be added to the database.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33