Monday, 04 December 2017

Christmas tree festival

THE grand opening of this year’s Watlington Christmas Tree Festival will be held on December 9 at 3pm.

Father Christmas will switch on the lights of 40 trees at St Leonard’s Church that have been decorated around the theme of “poetry and prose”.

The ninth annual festival runs from 2pm to 5pm daily until December 23.

