Hoard bid for award

A TREASURE trove found in Watlington has been shortlisted for an award.

The Watlington Hoard was acquired by the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford for
£1.35million following a fund-raising appeal.

Now the Art Fund, which contributed £150,000, has shortlisted the treasure in its top 10 acquisitions of 2017.

The Anglo-Saxon hoard was discovered in 2015 by metal detectorist James 
Mather, from Tilehurst. It consists of about 200 coins, seven items of jewellery and 15 silver ingots.

The find was significant because it contains so many coins of Alfred the Great, king of Wessex (r.871–99) and his contemporary, Ceolwulf II of Mercia (r.874–c.879), including the rare Two Emperors penny, which shows the two kings side by side.

A replica hoard has gone on display in Watlington.

