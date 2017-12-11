High-speed internet

HIGH-SPEED mobile internet will soon be available to O2 customers in Watlington.

The mobile phone network has started work to bring its 4G service to the town as well as improving its 2G and 3G networks.

Derek McManus, chief operating officer of Telefónica UK said: “I’m delighted that O2 customers in Watlington will soon be able to experience faster mobile internet.

“They’ll be able to stream high-definition TV, shop on the go and use video calling.

“For our business customers, using 4G means they can be more effective and flexible by working remotely, accessing cloud services and collaborating using apps.”