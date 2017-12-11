Monday, 11 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

High-speed internet

HIGH-SPEED mobile internet will soon be available to O2 customers in Watlington.

The mobile phone network has started work to bring its 4G service to the town as well as improving its 2G and 3G networks.

Derek McManus, chief operating officer of Telefónica UK said: “I’m delighted that O2 customers in Watlington will soon be able to experience faster mobile internet.

“They’ll be able to stream high-definition TV, shop on the go and use video calling.

“For our business customers, using 4G means they can be more effective and flexible by working remotely, accessing cloud services and collaborating using apps.”

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33