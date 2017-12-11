Appeal for netball players

AN appeal has been made for women to join the Watlington ladies’ netball team to prevent it from folding.

The team, which has been running since the early Eighties, says numbers are dwindling and it’s on the verge of closing.

A statement said: “From the first available Tuesday in September, we arrive at Icknield Community College and we hope that this year won’t be our last.

“Sadly, this year we lost our long-standing umpire and, with numbers dwindling, we are now on the verge of closing the doors on our endeavours.

“A sad thought for Watlington, losing a longstanding community club.

“With this in mind, and the power of advertising, we hope to make people aware that we are still here and hoping to continue playing and competing.”

The team will hold an open evening next month, on a date to be confirmed, for people to go along and have a go. All are welcome

Members currently range in age from 14 to 73.

The team has played league netball consistently for more than 30 years and had one season in the premiership.

When Oxfordshire netball moved to Central Venue in Marston the team played in division two.

If you interested in joining, call Christy King on 07484 605874.