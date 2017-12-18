Plan comment

Tuesday, 19 December 2017

PUBLIC consultation on Watlington’s neighbourhood plan has started.

The plan names three sites for up to 260 new homes. Residents have until January 28 to register comments. The see the plan, visit www.southoxon.gov.uk/watlington

