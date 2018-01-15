Plan inspector named

A CHARITY left homeless after a car smashed into ... [more]
Monday, 15 January 2018
AN inspector has been appointed to examine Watlington’s neighbourhood plan.
Andrew Ashcroft will consider all the consultation responses to the document, which recommends three sites for up to 260 new homes. It is hoped his report will be available next month.
The consultation runs until January 28. To see the plan, visit www.southoxon.gov.uk/
watlington
