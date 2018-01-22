Pig farm development too big, says council

PLANS to build 183 homes at a pig farm in Watlington have been opposed by the parish council.

Archstone and Bloor Homes have applied for permission to redevelop the land between the B4009 Britwell Road and the B480 Cuxham Road.

The council does not object to development but says the scheme does not reflect the Watlington neighbourhood plan, which earmarks the site for 140 homes.

The estate would include a section of the proposed Watlington bypass, which would run from the B4009 to the Cuxham Road roundabout before going west of Willow Close and joining Pyrton Lane.

The council recommends the application is turned down by South Oxfordshire District Council on the grounds that:

• The realignment of the B4009 has not been agreed.

• The realigned road would be too close to 22 of the properties and would run through the public open space on the south side.

• Pyrton Lane, which is too narrow to take more traffic, could become blocked during peak hours.