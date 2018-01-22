Green shoots

£5,000 appeal launched to fight developer over homes
A FUND-RAISING campaign has been launched to help ... [more]
Monday, 22 January 2018
WATLINGTON Environment Group’s 2018 programme will begin with an presentation on the Earth Trust’s River of Life Project. at the town hall on January 26 at 8pm.
22 January 2018
More News:
£5,000 appeal launched to fight developer over homes
A FUND-RAISING campaign has been launched to help ... [more]
Green Gym volunteers mark 20th anniversary with work!
VOLUNTEERS completed work on a beauty spot to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say