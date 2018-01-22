Monday, 22 January 2018

Lower limit?

A 30MPH speed limit could be introduced in Howe Hill, near Watlington.

That section of the B480 currently has a 40mph limit, which was brought in in 2013 at the request of residents.

Watlington Parish Council is now investigating reducing the limit at the request of residents who are concerned about road safety.

