Lower limit?

£5,000 appeal launched to fight developer over homes
A FUND-RAISING campaign has been launched to help ... [more]
Monday, 22 January 2018
A 30MPH speed limit could be introduced in Howe Hill, near Watlington.
That section of the B480 currently has a 40mph limit, which was brought in in 2013 at the request of residents.
Watlington Parish Council is now investigating reducing the limit at the request of residents who are concerned about road safety.
22 January 2018
More News:
£5,000 appeal launched to fight developer over homes
A FUND-RAISING campaign has been launched to help ... [more]
Green Gym volunteers mark 20th anniversary with work!
VOLUNTEERS completed work on a beauty spot to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say