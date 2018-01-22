Bandstand plan

£5,000 appeal launched to fight developer over homes
Monday, 22 January 2018
A PERFORMANCE stage with a roof could be built in the Paddock play area in Watlington.
Former parish councillor Ian Donaldson left £2,000 in his will for a bandstand or stage and Watlington Concert Band is keen to progress the idea.
Councillor Bob West said the council wanted a simple structure measuring 6m by 4m, which would be big enough to accommodate the whole band.
