Supermarket worker honoured for 25 years of service

A SUPERMARKET worker has been honoured for 25 years’ service.

Christopher Webb, who has worked at the Midcounties Co-op store in Couching Street, Watlington, since 1992, was presented with a certificate and champagne.

Mr Webb, 46, of St Leonard’s Close, said: “I have always enjoyed my time at the Watlington store and am really proud of the award.

“I like helping customers find things they are looking for and speaking to people daily. Most of the customers know me and are very nice, always saying ‘hello’ when they come in.

“I spend most of my time filling up our chillers with fresh products and keeping milk topped up. When I have some free time I usually keep the yard tidy, ready for deliveries to arrive.”

He worked at the store for work experience in 1991 before he was given a job. Store manager Jon Little added: “Myself and my team are all tremendously proud of Chris’s long service award.

“He has a real ‘can-do’ attitude and always comes to work with a smile on his face ready for the day ahead. Chris is the longest-serving member of the team and I hope he continues here for many years to come.”

Mr Webb was one of four Oxfordshire Co-op staff honoured for clocking up 105 years of service between them. Matt Windridge, senior district manager for the Midcounties Co-operative in Oxfordshire, said: “I’m really proud to see so many of my colleagues reach these impressive milestones.

“Each one of the individuals has made a real contribution to the communities they serve through initiatives like our paid volunteering leave and local charity partnerships. I’d like to give my sincere thanks for all their hard work and dedication over the years.”