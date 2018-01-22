Expressway objection

WATLINGTON Parish Council has added its voice to those opposed to a proposed Oxford to Cambridge “expressway”.

It is backing an official objection by the Campaign to Protect Rural England which says the Sixties rail infrastructure should be reinstated rather than building a road.

Opponents fear a road would lead to a “corridor” of housing development.

Last month, Benson Parish Council joined the Expressway Action Group, which now has more than 20 representatives of villages and parishes in Oxfordshire.

Three routes are being considered for the road, which would cost about £3billion.