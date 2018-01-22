Monday, 22 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Councillor goes

A WOMAN who led a fund-raising drive to revamp a play area in Watlington has resigned from the parish council.

Rachel Huckvale, who was elected in May 2015, has quit due to work commitments.

She was instrumental in helping to raise £20,000 to create Teddy’s Playground, behind Old School Place, which was named after former parish councillor Ted Backhouse, who died in 2016, aged 85, and opened in June.

Councillor Tony Williamson said the council was grateful for her efforts.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33