Councillor goes

Monday, 22 January 2018
A WOMAN who led a fund-raising drive to revamp a play area in Watlington has resigned from the parish council.
Rachel Huckvale, who was elected in May 2015, has quit due to work commitments.
She was instrumental in helping to raise £20,000 to create Teddy’s Playground, behind Old School Place, which was named after former parish councillor Ted Backhouse, who died in 2016, aged 85, and opened in June.
Councillor Tony Williamson said the council was grateful for her efforts.
