Monday, 22 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

'Jungle' action

A RESIDENT of Watlington is to be warned that their overgrown back garden is encroaching on the town’s allotments.

The parish council is to write to the householder in Love Lane, saying that action will be taken to place the boundary back where it should be.

It follows a request by parish councillor Nicky Smallbone who said: “The end of their garden is like a jungle so they probably won’t notice.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33