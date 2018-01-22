'Jungle' action

£5,000 appeal launched to fight developer over homes
Monday, 22 January 2018
A RESIDENT of Watlington is to be warned that their overgrown back garden is encroaching on the town’s allotments.
The parish council is to write to the householder in Love Lane, saying that action will be taken to place the boundary back where it should be.
It follows a request by parish councillor Nicky Smallbone who said: “The end of their garden is like a jungle so they probably won’t notice.”
22 January 2018
