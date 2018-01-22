Monday, 22 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Couple hospitalised after crashing in to tree

Couple hospitalised after crashing in to tree

An elderly couple had to be cut from their car after crashing in thick fog near Watlington.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to Hollandridge Lane in Christmas Common at about 5.30pm on Saturday (20), where the silver Mini Cooper had collided head-on with a tree.

The couple suffered severe injuries in the crash and were treated at the scene before being taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Station manager Andy Ford, of Thame, said: “The car had collided head on into a large tree and both occupants had suffered serious injuries.

“Fire crews quickly gained access to the car allowing the couple to be treated by paramedics.

“Fire crews then cut the roof off the car and safely removed the couple who were taken by ambulance to the John Radcliffe Hospital on Oxford.

“Oxfordshire Fire And Rescue Service would like to take this opportunity to remind all road users to take extra care whilst driving during the winter months and especially on rural roads that may even be familiar to drivers.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33