Couple hospitalised after crashing in to tree

An elderly couple had to be cut from their car after crashing in thick fog near Watlington.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to Hollandridge Lane in Christmas Common at about 5.30pm on Saturday (20), where the silver Mini Cooper had collided head-on with a tree.

The couple suffered severe injuries in the crash and were treated at the scene before being taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Station manager Andy Ford, of Thame, said: “The car had collided head on into a large tree and both occupants had suffered serious injuries.

“Fire crews quickly gained access to the car allowing the couple to be treated by paramedics.

“Fire crews then cut the roof off the car and safely removed the couple who were taken by ambulance to the John Radcliffe Hospital on Oxford.

“Oxfordshire Fire And Rescue Service would like to take this opportunity to remind all road users to take extra care whilst driving during the winter months and especially on rural roads that may even be familiar to drivers.”