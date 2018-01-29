Young voices

Pond wall is in danger of collapse, says councillor
A YOUTH committee may be set up by Watlington Parish Council.
Councillor Terry Jackson said it would be made up of young councillors whose ideas could then be discussed by the full council.
Councillor Jeremy Bell said: “I think their voice is completely under-represented here.”
Members suggested talking to Icknield Community College about the idea.
