Traffic plan open day

A DROP-IN event for people to find out more about a traffic management plan for Watlington will be held next month.

The document forms part of the Watlington neighbourhood plan, which is out to consultation until Sunday.

Mode Transport Planning, of Birmingham, has proposed a number of measures, including:

• Introducing a 20mph speed limit in the town centre.

• Installing chicanes on the town’s entry routes, including Cuxham Road, Howe Road (B480) and Shirburn Road (B4009).

• Rearranging the parking bays and creating pedestrian build-outs and speed bumps.

• Installing a pedestrian crossing in Hill Street.

Watlington suffers from poor air quality caused by fumes from vehicles using the narrow streets and is frequently used as a “rat run” by drivers of heavy goods vehicles.

The event will take place at the Watlington Club in High Street on Saturday, February 3 from 10am to 2pm.