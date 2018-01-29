Help with TV signal problem

FREE support is available for residents in Watlington who are experiencing interference with the Freeview television service.

New fourth generation mobile services, known as 4G, have been switched on in the town, giving people faster access to the internet on smartphones and tablets.

However, there is a small chance that some 4G mobile signals transmitted at 800 MHz will cause interference to Freeview, a TV service received via an aerial.

Now at800, a company set up under government direction, is offering free support to households that rely on Freeview for their TV to resolve 4G-related interference problems.

It also offers extra support for the elderly and those receiving disability premiums (income support).

Ben Roome, chief executive of at800, said: “We want to ensure that people know it’s our role to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G at 800 MHz and that there’s no charge for our service.

“If you rely on Freeview for TV, we can arrange for one of our accredited engineers to visit. If you use Freeview alongside other TV services, we can send free filters which block mobile signals that are easy to fit to the aerial lead connecting to TVs and set-top boxes.”

People living in communal properties should contact at800 and advise their landlords.

The company can provide free filters to landlords but property managers are responsible for the cost of fitting these.

For more information, call at800 on 0808 1313 800 or visit www.at800.tv/contact-us