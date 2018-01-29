Floral speech

Pond wall is in danger of collapse, says councillor
A WALL separating a pond from a road in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 29 January 2018
COLIN ROBERTS will give a talk on “The gardens at Adwell House and salvias” to Watlington Gardening Club at the town hall on February 7 at 7.45pm.
He is head gardener at the stately home. Guests are welcome and pay £2.50.
29 January 2018
